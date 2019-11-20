Not only dogs, MBMC will also sterilise cats in Mira-Bhayandar

Bhayander: Taking a cue from their Mumbai counterparts, the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) has decided to include stray cats in the Animal Birth Control (ABC) programme under which dogs are sterilised too.

The Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI) has granted permission to the civic bodies in accordance to a notification issued by the Commissionerate of Animal Husbandry for the sterilization of stray cats.

To draw the attention of the civic authorities towards their failure in controlling the birth of stray cats, the AWBI in its letter (dated 15, May, 2019), has highlighted the horrifying case in which a 30-year-old man had set three two-month-old kittens on fire by placing them inside a burning carton at a housing society in Mira Road.

“We have tabled a proposal to include cats in the existing dog sterilization project. The fresh expression of interest ( EOI) from private agencies will be floated in January, 2020, as per the AWBI guidelines," confirmed Dr Vikram Niratle, who heads MBMC’s veterinary department.

Cats can breed two to three times a year and give birth to at least four to five kittens. This has led to an alarming rise in the number of strays. Cat bites can cause rabies too, however, there is no data available on the number of stray cats in the twin-city.

With a price tag of Rs 1,350 per dog for sterilization, the present contract which ends in January next year involves pick-up of stray’s, sterilize them, administration of anti-rabies vaccine, post-operative care and releasing them back to their territory. As many as 350 dogs were being sterilized at the facility per month.

“Prices for sterilizing cats are expected to be much lower as compared to dogs.” said Dr. Niratle.