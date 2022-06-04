'Not necessary to meet him every time': Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan on 'haven't met Rahul Gandhi in 4 years'

Prithviraj Chavan | BL Soni

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister and Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan commenting on his remark 'Haven't met Rahul Gandhi in 4 yrs' on Saturday said that Gandhi had resigned from his post as party president.

Chavan said, "Rahul Gandhi has been opposing PM in his own way and going across the nation and abroad." "Not necessary to meet him every time," he added.

"It is not just about me. There was COVID for 2 yrs. Nobody met anyone during that. Even before he resigned from his post he used to tell us to meet General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi for org-related work," said Prithviraj Chavan.

Chavan, a member of a group of dissidents in the party, two days ago said that he has not been able to meet senior leader Rahul Gandhi in the last four years.

"I occasionally meet Dr Manmohan Singh whenever I am in Delhi. But his health is not what it used to be earlier. He is always hospitable and ready to talk. I have also met Sonia Gandhi whenever I sought time, but I haven't been able to meet Rahul Gandhi for long time...I think in four years. There is a complaint that the party leadership is not as accessible as it should be," said Chavan during an interview.

#WATCH | Nashik: When asked about his remark 'Haven't met Rahul Gandhi in 4 yrs', Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan says, "He had resigned from his post in the org...He' opposing PM in his own way & going across the nation & abroad. Not necessary to meet him every time." (03.06) pic.twitter.com/GVD2EKT30o — ANI (@ANI) June 4, 2022

Speaking about the Udaipur meeting, Chavan said the Congress president had agreed to hold a "chintan shibir" to discuss the issues before the party, but someone "more loyal than the king" decided that a chintan or introspection wasn't needed.

"So, the Udaipur meeting was a `nav-sankalp (new resolution) shibir.' The party felt that a post-mortem was not needed and it only needed to look at the future," he said.

''If we want to defeat (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi in 2024, we have to do well in the ensuing 12 state Assembly elections. We have to have a large, broad coalition of like-minded parties,'' he said.

Asked about decisions taken during the Nav-sankalp shibir, Chavan said these decisions have to be ratified by the All India Congress Committee (AICC) before they become binding.

''If we lose in 2024, the spirit of liberal democracy will be lost. We have to undertake elections in the party at the earliest,'' Chavan said. He also opined that pursuing "soft Hindutva" was not a good strategy as people would rather go in for the BJP's "hard Hindutva" in that case.

(with agency inputs)