Not just media houses, even netizens on social media cannot reveal identity of rape victims: Bombay High Court

Mumbai: In a significant ruling the Aurangabad bench of the Bombay High Court recently held that not only the electronic and the print media but even the common public that uses social media must refrain from either directly or indirectly disclosing the identity of rape victims. The HC said the media should act with circumspection and exercise restraint in such cases.

A bench of Justices Tanaji Nalawade and Mukund Sewlikar noted that despite detailed guidelines issued by the Supreme Court for the media to follow while reporting rape cases, there has been a breach of the same.

The judges, while issuing additional guidelines said the same would be applicable not only on the electronic and print media but even on common public who use social media platforms like WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter etc.

"The media and such citizens must not publish the names of the parents or relatives of the victim. Even the relationship between the accused and the victim need not be published," the judgment reads.