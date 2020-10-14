Not just Indian Constitution, even BJP's constitution promises to uphold secularism

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari recently locked horns with Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, wondering a tad sarcastically if the latter had "turned secular". As he put it, it was ironic that the state government had "permitted the opening of bars, restaurants and beaches" even as our Gods and Goddesses have been "condemned to stay in the lockdown".

Wondering why religious sites in the western state were yet to open, Koshyari noted that Thackeray had "publicly espoused" his devotion for Lord Ram by visiting Ayodhya after taking charge as CM. Noting that other states had reopened their places of worship he claimed that there had been no consequent surge of COVID-19 cases from these places.

"I wonder if you're receiving any divine premonition to keep postponing re-opening or you've suddenly turned 'secular' yourselves, the term you hated?" he asked.

The letter has since drawn massive backlash from both the Maha Vikas Aghadi government as well as Opposition leaders from other states.