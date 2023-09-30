'Not Doing Favour Fighting Communal Forces': RLD MP Jayant Singh

MP Jayant Singh | ANI

Jayant Singh, Member of Parliament (MP) and president of Rashtriya Lok Dal, said that he was not doing a favour fighting the communal forces. He was in the city on Friday as chief guest at the Eid-e-Milad Un Nabi procession that was flagged off from Khilafat House, Byculla.

“It is not a favour we do fighting communal forces. Why do we do that, because if we do not, our country and nation will not remain,” said Singh.

The meet was attended by Sayyed Nayyar Ashrafi Al Jilani, Khanqah-e-Ashrafiya, former MPs Shahid Siddiqui and Milind Deora, former minority chairperson Naseem Siddiqui, MLC Bhai Jagtap, MLA Amin Patel, former MLA Waris Pathan, and Sarfaraz Arzu, chairman, All India Khilafat Committee among others.

The annual Juloos, which is held to celebrate the Prophet's birthday, was postponed by a day as it coincided with Ganpati celebrations to avoid any untoward incident.

“Many times we give more importance to pratik (symbol) than sandesh (message). Instead of tarikh (date), you have chosen the Prophet's message of brotherhood,” said Singh. He said that it was a historic day, which even his family once participated in and which was first led by Mahatma Gandhi.

Fighting communal forces

On fighting communal forces, Singh said his grandfather went on to advocate people with inter-faith marriages be allowed in government jobs. “But today he is only known as a Jat leader,” said Singh.

Speakers said that the Prophet put emphasis on education, charity and respect for women, which people should emulate. They commended the Khilafat committee and decision by religious leaders to postpone the Juloos, which they said showed large heartedness. Demands were made that those following Juloos set an example with good behaviour and that Bhendi Bazaar be renamed as Jauhar Chowk.

