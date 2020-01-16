Northerly winds make temps go south

Mumbai: Mumbaikars woke up to a chilly Thursday morning, as temperatures dipped to 15.4 and 17.6 degrees Celsius at Santazruz and Colaba, respectively. The maximum temperature also dropped by four to six degrees Celsius. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that this weather will continue over the weekend.

The city will continue to experience low temperature for a few days, with IMD officials predicting a further drop in the minimum temperatures. “Cool northerly winds are causing a dip in temperature and this will continue to be the case for the next few days. After this, we can expect the temperature to rise again,” said K S Hosalikar, deputy director general (western region), IMD.

Maximum temperatures in the city dropped by six degrees Celsius, coming down to 25.3 and 28.6 degrees Celsius at Santacruz and Colaba, respectively. Relative humidity too dropped by 48-56 per cent at both observatories.