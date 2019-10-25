North Mumbai: BJP-Shiv Sena bag 5 of 6 seats

Mumbai: The BJP–Shiv Sena alliance managed to retain their traditional seats in the North Mumbai assembly segments. Of the six constituencies, the Congress won only one Malad West seat.

After winning a majority of seats in the Lok Sabha election, the BJP-Shiv Sena combine again won a majority of seats in the assembly election. In North Mumbai, the saffron alliance had fought on the six seats; of these, the Congress candidate retained his seat for the third time.

In the Dahisar constituency, BJP’s Manisha Chaudhary won by 87,607 votes against the Congress's first-time candidate Arun Sawant, who secured 23,690 votes, and 4,222 people voted for NOTA.

In Magathane constituency, Sena candidate, sitting MLA Prakash Survey received 90,206 votes and defeated Congress candidate Manishankar Chauhan, who got 7,339 votes. 4,849 voters pre­ssed NOTA. In Borivali, BJP candidate Sunil Rane won by 1,23,712 votes against Congress's Kumar Khilare, who received 28,691 votes. While 10,095 voters opted for NOTA.

In Kandivali East, people voted for the sitting BJP MLA, Atul Bhatkhalkar. He won by 85,152 votes against Congress's Ajanta Yadav, who received 32,798 votes. 2,780 voters chose NOTA.

In Malad west, Congress candidate Aslam Shaikh retained his seat for the third time with 79,514 votes against BJP’s Thakur Ramesh Singh, who got 69,131 votes. While 3,490 pressed NOTA.

In Charkop, BJP candidate Yogesh Sagar secured 1,08,202 votes against Congress candidate Kalu Budhelia, 34,453 votes. While 4,927 people voted for NOTA.