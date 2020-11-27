North Central area reports most crimes in Mumbai

Crimes like murder, chain-snatching, and house dwelling saw a steep decline in 2019-20 when compared to those recorded five years ago. Thefts and riots also observed a decline, stated the report. Meanwhile, North Central Mumbai, which comprises areas like Vile Parle, Kurla, Bandra, and Chembur saw the highest number of notorious crime incidents.

The report published on Thursday stated that other than rape and molestation, other crimes have seen a dip in comparison to the corresponding figures of previous years. The cases of chain-snatching dipped from 168 to 165, murder dipped from 165 to 164, riots dipped from 452 to 365, house break-ins dipped from 2,192 to 2,032 whereas theft dipped from 5,869 to 5,749, and vehicle thefts dipped from 2,849 to 2,697, said the report.

Of these crimes, the North Central part of the city, which covers the area of Vile Parle, Kurla, Bandra, and Chembur has reported over 281 cases of rape, 580 cases of house break-ins, 1,833 cases of theft, and 40 cases of murder. A police source revealed that this part of the city has a mixed population, wherein slum dwellers and middle-class people live, which often results in body and property crimes. Meanwhile, the northeast part of the city, which covers Vikhroli, Bhandup, Mulund, and Govandi reported the least crimes on average.

With the crime rate thriving, the report noted that by the end of 2019, over 64 per cent of crimes registered under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) were pending investigation. The highest pendency of cases for investigation were crimes committed against women and children, which calls for improvisation in policing and awareness.