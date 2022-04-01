Norms violated in building viewing deck at Girgaum: Nitesh Rane

BJP MLA Nitesh Rane has written a letter to BMC commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal regarding the upcoming viewing deck at Girgaum Chowpatty. Rane in his letter has alleged that no permission has been taken from the Coastal Regulatory Zone (CRZ) authorities before construction of the viewing deck.

Rane has said, "We agree that Mumbai needs to be developed further to attract tourists, but it should not be done in an illegal manner. Further, taxpayers’ money should not be misused for the same. As per the MRTP Act, it was your responsibility to ensure that this was followed."

He has further said the construction work of the viewing gallery at Girgaum Chowpatty is in progress. There is a storm water drainage system towards the northern tip of the chowpatty, alongside the B R Tambe square, which carries the rainwater into the sea. The gallery is being built on the drainage system on an area of 475 square metre.

Rane claimed that the deck is being constructed by erecting pillars in the sea without taking any permission under the CRZ norms. It has effectively damaged the ecosystem of the sea. In future, it might invite trouble in the form of penal action from the National Green Tribunal. (NGT).

He also appealed to the commissioner to take proper action against the officers responsible for it or else he would move to court against the BMC officers, he warned.

On the other hand, the BMC has refuted Rane's allegations. BMC has said that it has taken permission from Maharashtra Coastal Zone management Authority (MCZMA), State Environment Impact Assessment Authority (SEIAA) along with the Heritage Committee and High Court appointed committee.

