Nora Fatehi questioned by Delhi police in conman Sukesh extortion case | Photo: Instagram

The Bollywood actress Nora Fatehi was questioned by the Delhi Police Eoconmic Offences Wing for over six hours in connection with the Rs 200 crore extortion case of jailed conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar.

The Enforcement Directorate had earlier questioned Sukesh Chandasekhar and actor Fatehi together on suspicion of money laundering. This inquiry is also part of ED's charge sheet in the money trail of the extortion case.

Fatehi's statements were recorded under section 50 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 twice in 2021, where she stated that she got a booking for a charity event and, during the event, she was gifted a Gucci bag and an iPhone by Sukesh's wife.

Last year, the Delhi Police filed a chargesheet against Sukesh, his wife Leena Maria Paul, and others, alleging that he extorted Rs 200 crore from the wife of former Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Singh. Sukesh Chandrashekhar allegedly extorted around Rs 215 crores from Aditi Singh and Shivender Singh, former promoters of pharmaceutical giant Ranbaxy.

"Sukesh Chandrasekhar's case has given gifts and other items to many Bollywood actresses. We are investigating the matter. That's why Nora Fatehi was called for questioning. Whether she is an accused or a witness will be decided after the investigation. The names of two or three more Bollywood actresses have come up. We will also interrogate Jacqueline Fernandez, "Rhindra Singh Yadav, Special Commissioner of Police, Crime, Delhi Police," said to the media.

Nora Fatehi had denied speaking to the conman before December 12, 2020, whereas Sukesh claimed he had spoken to her two weeks prior to that after an event.

The probe agency had also asked if there was an exchange of expensive gifts like luxury bags between them, which Fatehi claimed was publicly gifted a Gucci bag and an Iphone 12 at an event where she was the chief guest.

In his statement, Sukesh Chandrashekhar alleged four designer luxury bags were gifted to the Bollywood actor, which she had selected herself. The bags were picked up by the actors' staff at a Mumbai mall.

Nora Fatehi claimed that Leena Maria Paul had called her and put the phone on speaker, where Sukesh thanked her and said that they were her fans. She then announced that they were going to gift her a brand-new BMW car as a token of love and generosity.

A Delhi Court had sent Sukesh Chandrasekhar and his wife, Leena Maria Paul, to three days of ED remand in connection with the 200 crore extortion case. They were arrested under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) for running an extortion racket from a Delhi jail.

Earlier in August, the Enforcement Directorate named actor Jacqueline Fernandez as an accused in a chargesheet filed in the Rs 200 crore extortion. ED had named Jacqueline as the beneficiary of the proceeds of the extorted money and that she was aware that conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar was an extortionist. Statements by key witnesses and accused claimed that Jacqueline Fernandez was continuously in touch with Sukesh over video calls. Sukesh also confessed to giving gifts to the Sri Lanka-born actor.

