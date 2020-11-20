Nominations of Urmila, Khadse, others challenged in Bombay High Court

In what could spell troubles for actor-turned-politician Urmila Matondar, senior NCP leader Eknath Khadse and several other nominees for becoming the members of Maharashtra Legislative Council (MLC), a petition has been filed in the Bombay High Court seeking a stay on their appointments.

Notably, the plea has challenged the nominees from Shiv Sena, Congress and also the NCP, which have been recommended by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

A Bench headed by Justice Sambhaji Shinde on Thursday adjourned the hearing of the matter till November 24, the date till when the Governor cannot appoint these nominees.

The plea filed has been filed by activist Shivaji Patil through his advocate Satish Talekar, seeks an injunction against appointment of these nominees as MLCs "since these recommendations are made due to political patronage and based on certain extraneous considerations."

The plea highlights the case of Eknath Khadse, who, it says was an MLA from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) till 2014 and lost the contest after a striking defeat in 2019. The plea points out that Khadse recently joined the NCP with "an understanding that he would be given a ticket for MLC seat."

Similarly, the plea emphasised Matondkar's case saying she lost the Lok Sabha polls last year from a Congress ticket and is now being nominated from the Shiv Sena.