'Nobody is above law': Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Arnab Goswami's arrest

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Wednesday said that nobody is above the law and the Maharashtra Police will take appropriate action as per the law.
Deshmukh's remarks came after Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami was arrested in the morning for allegedly abetting the suicide of a 53-year-old interior designer in 2018.
While talking to reporters, Anil Deshmukh said, "Nobody is above the law and Maharashtra Police will take appropriate action as per law."
Deshmukh also said that the case was reopened after the interior designer's wife approached a court seeking permission for it. "The court then gave permission to reopen the case," he added.
Meanwhile, Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik termed Goswami's arrest as "Part 2 of India's Most Wanted" and recalled the action against a TV crime show anchor who was charged with killing his wife.
"Once upon a time there was a show called India's Most Wanted & the Anchor highlighted murders & suicides, the same anchor was held responsible for his wife's murder. Here is Part 2 of India's Most Wanted, another anchor doing the same is now responsible for suicide #ArnabArrested," Nawab Malik tweeted.
Raigad Police on Wednesday arrested Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami for allegedly abetting the suicide of an interior designer in 2018. In 2018, the architect Anvay Naik and his mother committed suicide over alleged non-payment of dues by Republic TV. In May this year, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh announced he has ordered a fresh probe in the case after a complaint by Adnya Naik, daughter of the architect Anvay Naik.
