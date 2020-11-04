'Nobody is above law': Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Arnab Goswami's arrest

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Wednesday said that nobody is above the law and the Maharashtra Police will take appropriate action as per the law.

Deshmukh's remarks came after Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami was arrested in the morning for allegedly abetting the suicide of a 53-year-old interior designer in 2018.

While talking to reporters, Anil Deshmukh said, "Nobody is above the law and Maharashtra Police will take appropriate action as per law."