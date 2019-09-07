Nobel prize is not a full stop, but a comma: Kailash Satyarthi

Mumbai: At a seminar to commemorate the 5th anniversary of his Nobel Peace Prize, Nobel laureate Kailash Satyarthi said India has the potential to globalise compassion. “Fostering humanity must be given utmost importance just like building economy and globalisation,” said Satyarthi
The child right activist was in city on Friday to speak at the Asia society, India seminar. Highlighting the present political scenario of the world, the Nobel laureate said the prime agenda of leadership and politics is to unite the people to form a global village and not to build walls between countries. “Humans don’t feel connected to each other anymore. Relationships have begun to shrink among people, the very soul of globalisation is in danger,” he said
Having worked in 144 nation over 25 years, Satyarthi (65) said child trafficking and exploitation need attention. “In villages, girls are sold in price lesser than buffaloes. In an hour at least eight kids go missing. It can never be the India, Gandhi fought for,” he said. Satyarthi is the firstever Indian to win the Prize in 2014. He is the first person in the world to donate his medal to the country.
