"No urgency" says Bombay High Court on pleas of Sushant Singh Rajput's sisters

Observing that there is no urgency in the matter, the Bombay High Court on Tuesday refused to take up for hearing the petitions filed by actor Sushant Singh Rajput's sisters, seeking to quash the FIR registered against them by the Mumbai Police. The sisters - Shweta and Meetu Singh, have been booked by the city police for administering banned drugs to their late brother.

A bench of Justices Sambhaji Shinde and Makarand Karnik adjourned the petitions till next week.

The duo along with Dr. Tarun Kumar has urged the judges to quash the FIR registered against them at the Bandra police station.

The police have booked the trio on the basis of a complaint filed by Sushant's girlfriend and actress Rhea Chakraborty, claiming that they forged the medical prescriptions and administered a banned psychotropic drug to the late actor, especially when his depression was at a peak. She has claimed that these medicines were prescribed by forging the original prescription for Sushant's anxiety.

Notably, Rhea is also named as an accused in a drug cartel case, for being an active member of a drug trafficking syndicate and procuring the banned drugs for her late boyfriend's consumption.

After receiving the complaint, the Bandra police registered an FIR under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985. This FIR was, however, later transferred to the CBI, which is presently probing the complaint filed by Sushant's father KK Singh against Rhea and her family members.

In its petition through their counsel Vikas Singh, the trio has argued that there is no proof if the drugs were administered to the actor. They have further claimed that the FIR lacks several discrepancies and have been filed after a delay of over 90 days.

They have accordingly sought the bench to direct the CBI, which would be dealing with the case, not to take any coercive action against them.

The judges, however, said it would hear the matter next week.

HC to pronounce Rhea's fate today

The Bombay High Court will on Wednesday pronounce its judgment on the bail applications filed by actress Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik and other accused in the drugs case related to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput case.

A bench of Justice Sarang Kotwal would be pronouncing its verdict on Wednesday morning. The ruling is expected to clarify the position of laws pertaining to drugs procurement, consumption, etc.