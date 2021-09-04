No ties with backstabbers: State BJP chief Chandrakant Patil

Mumbai: State BJP chief Chandrakant Patil on Friday ruled out the possibility of a reunion with the estranged ally Shiv Sena saying that there is no thinking within the party to have an alliance with those who have backstabbed. He was referring to Shiv Sena’s decision to go with NCP and Congress to form the government in Maharashtra blaming the BJP for not keeping its promise to share power on a 50:50 formula including the chief minister’s post.

"The alliance with those who backstabbed us is not on the cards. I do not want to confuse the party workers. For now, BJP will fight the coming elections on its own,’’ said Patil. He, however, noted that anything can happen in the future. He also clarified that he was not aware of any truck between BJP and Shiv Sena in the state.

Patil’s statement came days after BJP had stopped issuing new deadlines for the collapse of the Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra. Instead, the party has stepped up attacks against the state government and launched preparations for the upcoming local and civil body elections.

Further, Patil said the Supreme Court has quashed OBC quota in five Zilla Parishads citing it was above 50% ceiling. However, he noted that the elections in other Zilla Parishads can be held if the OBC quota did not exceed the 50% ceiling fixed by the apex court.

On the issue of restoration of Maratha reservation, Patil said it will not be possible without proving the backwardness of the community. "When Devendra Fadnavis was the Chief Minister, he had completed the exercise in seven months. It will take four years for the present government," he taunted.

Published on: Saturday, September 04, 2021, 02:32 AM IST