No tests on asymptomatic cases for first 7 days: BMC

Mumbai: Amid rising coronavirus cases inn Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Commissioner Praveen Pardeshi in a Zoom conference with ward officers and private laboratories on Monday insisted that the guidelines issued by the Indian Council of Medical Research(ICMR) with regard to COVID-19 patients will have to be strictly implemented.

He said no tests should be done for asymptomatic patients for first 7 days unless it turns symptomatic. Further, he cited that private hospitals are being filled with positive asymptomatic patients thereby consuming the capacity which would otherwise have helped the needy of treatment.

He instructed the private laboratories that they should not conduct random tests but only of those who show symptoms. BMC officer, who was present at Monday’s video conference, told FPJ, “The Municipal Commissioners directives are important when 510 new COVID-19 positive cases and 18 deaths reported on Monday in Mumbai.

Of the total 11,900 suspected patients, 9,123 are positive and 361 deaths as on date.’’ He informed that the Municipal Commissioner instructed that all hospitals should pre intimate laboratories for COVID-19 test if the patient is in critical condition with details so that the testing can be expedited.

Moreover, the Municipal Commissioner has said no online prescription will be allowed and the doctors must examine the patient and write a prescription for further treatment. All febrile patients and COVID-19-like symptoms will be tested. Testing will also be done for pregnant women, dialysis and chemotherapy patients.