No stay on construction of Metro III car shed, clarifies SC

Mumbai: In a major boost for the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMRCL), the Supreme Court on Monday clarified that it did not imposed any stay on the construction work of the car shed of the controversial Metro III line. The SC said it had only stayed the felling of trees at Aarey Colony.

A special bench of Justices Arun Mishra and Deepak Gupta orderd the the meyro authorities and also the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to place on record the status report with photographs of plantation, transplantation, and felling of trees at the construcion site at the Aarey Colony.

This comes after the Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for BMC told the bench that it has been maintaining status quo at the site as per the orders of the vacation bench.

Also appearing for the authorities, senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi informed the bench that in Delhi, seven lakh vehicles are off the roads due to Metro services. He further told the court that the metro would help in cutting air pollution.

Having heard the submissions, the special bench led by Justice Mishra, clarified that there is no stay on the metro car shed construction. "The stay was only limited to felling of trees at Aarey," special bench clarified.

The bench accordingly adjourned the matter for further hearing on November 15.