No split in MVA but united to take on Shinde-Fadnavis government, says Uddhav Thackeray | FPJ

Days after the collapse of the Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government after the rebellion staged by Eknath Shinde and 49 other legislators including independents, the former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday chaired the MVA meeting and announced that there was no split but MVA partners Shiv Sena, NCP, Congress and other smaller parties are together with a resolve to take on the Shinde-Fadnavis government on key issues.

‘’We will fight but will not back down,’’ he added. During the meeting, the MVA partners decided to contest together the next assembly and Lok Sabha elections in a serious bid to foil the Shinde camp and BJP’s plan to win 45 of the 48 Lok Sabha seats and 200 plus of the total 288 assembly seats.

However, MVA partners at the meeting hinted that the upcoming urban and local body elections will be fought taking into account the local political situations.

Today’s meeting came after state Congress chief Nana Patole had said that his party’s alliance with Shiv Sena was not permanent but happened at the instructions of party chief Sonia Gandhi in 2019 to keep BJP out of power. Patole had thereby hinted that there was an end to MVA but with today’s meeting three parties have decided to remain together and step up their fight against the Shinde-Fadnavis government. Incidentally, Patole was present at the meeting along with former deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, state NCP chief Jayant Patil and other MVA legislators.

Today’s meeting took place hours after the Supreme Court decided to refer a clutch of petitions filed by the Thackeray faction and Shinde camp to a constitution bench.

Thackeray declared that he will die but will not surrender. Referring to the present political crisis, especially after the formation of government by Shinde camp with the BJP, he said the MVA will together fight it. ‘’The MVA government has successfully tackled the crisis like Corona. The current crisis is nothing compared to that crisis. We will fight this crisis also as MVA. We have to struggle and I believe in the judiciary,’’ he noted. He targeted the estranged ally BJP saying that ‘’We will not allow dictatorship and centralisation of power in the country.’’

‘’The verdict of the Supreme Court will make it clear to the world whether it is democracy or dictatorship,’’ he opined.

‘’The MVA government would have lasted for five years. When the government was formed in 2019, I was told that the Congress-NCP would rake the boat. But I am ashamed to say that our own people betrayed me. I trusted my people, they took advantage of it. We gave them (Shiv Sena legislators) a lot of respect but they backstabbed but 15 MLAs, who had got many offers, stayed with me. I am proud of them,’’ he said. ‘’I did politics for many years but personal relegations were never allowed to deteriorate,’’ said Thackeray.

State NCP chief and former minister Jayant Patil said he did not think much will happen in the Supreme Court while referring to the ongoing legal battle. ‘’As we become aggressive, the Shinde Fadnavis government will go on a back foot. If we remain united and work well in the legislature too, I am sure that we will achieve success. Except for MLAs and MPs in Shiv Sena, nothing else has changed,’’ he noted.

‘’Shiv Sainik is the same, if BJP is defeated in the BMC elections then we will see a different picture in Maharashtra too,’’ observed Patil.

What did Uddhav Thackeray say?

- We got power when there was a crisis all over the world and now when Corona is over they have grabbed the power

- But we have to fight. We will not back down from the struggle

- The manner in which Ajit Pawar managed the financial crisis in the last two and a half years is quite noteworthy

-If every effort is made to save lives during Corona. However, if they say that we have not done the work, then it does not make any sense

-Shinde-Fadnavis government is of boxes full of cash

Read Also World Vadapav Day: Here are 8 places to try the famous street food in Mumbai