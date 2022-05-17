No sign of teen who jumped from Bhiwandi’s Kasheli Bridge

Even after two days' search, there is no trace of the unidentified 16-year-old boy who reportedly jumped into the creek from Bhiwandi’s Kasheli Bridge on Sunday evening.

After receiving an alert about the incident, a team of Thane Municipal Corporation’s regional disaster management cell (RDMC), Kapurbawdi police station and Thane fire brigade rushed to the spot and started the search with the help of two boats.

Informing about the search’s progress, RDMC chief AvinashSawant stated, “Due to high tide, the search operation was hampered on Sunday, and had to be stopped after two hours. On Monday, too, we continued the operation but couldn’t find the teen."

Published on: Tuesday, May 17, 2022, 09:48 AM IST