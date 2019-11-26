‘No secret ballot, live telecast’ - SC lays down strictest guidelines for floor test in Maha Endgame

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court cracked the whip and laid down strict guidelines for the Floor Test for Devendra Fadnavis to prove he indeed had the majority in the Maha assembly.
The SC asked for the following conditions:
Floor test to be held on November 27 by 5PM
- Proceedings of floor test to be live telecast
- Protem speaker to be appointed and only agenda to be floor test
- There will be no secret ballot
No secret ballot means that it will be evident who each party is voting for. Also at play here is the true identity of the NCP whip.
BJP+ vs Cong-Sena-NCP: What numbers are both parties claiming?
A day after the grand parade at Hyatt Hotel where a host of NCP-Cong-Sena MLAs took an oath pledgint their allegiance to the alliance and its respective leaders – Sharad Pawar, Sonia Gandhi and Uddhav Thackeray – both parties are still claiming a majority in Maharashtra.
The Sena-NCP-Cong alliance claims it has a total of 162 MLAS.
Break-up – Sena-NCP-Cong alliance
Sena (56), NCP (50), Cong (44), Ind and smaller parties (12)
Total: 162
Break-up – BJP and NCP alliance
BJP (105), NCP (54), Oth (11)
Total - 170
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)