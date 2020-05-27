No right to dissent? Mumbai police issues to take action against those making 'malicious', 'derogatory' remarks against Maha govt

The Mumbai Police on May 24 has re-issued prohibitory orders under section 144 of CrPC of the IPC against any social media messages which among others are deemed incorrect, derogatory, and incite mistrust towards state government functionaries.
The order states that there is widespread fake news, incorrect information, misinformation, and other such objectionable content in the form of messages, videos, images and memes, audio clips over internet messaging and social media platforms.
In the order, Pranaya Ashok, DCP (Operations) and Executive Magistrate, Greater Mumbai, said, “Such type of content has been found to have caused panic, confusion among the general public, inciting mistrust towards government functionaries and their actions taken to control COVID-19 pandemic and also to have created animosity towards various communities.”
After prohibitory orders were released netizens took to Twitter and slammed Mumbai Police and Maharashtra government.
Here's what netizens had to say:
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)