No right to dissent? Mumbai police issues to take action against those making 'malicious', 'derogatory' remarks against Maha govt

The Mumbai Police on May 24 has re-issued prohibitory orders under section 144 of CrPC of the IPC against any social media messages which among others are deemed incorrect, derogatory, and incite mistrust towards state government functionaries.

The order states that there is widespread fake news, incorrect information, misinformation, and other such objectionable content in the form of messages, videos, images and memes, audio clips over internet messaging and social media platforms.