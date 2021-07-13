No rift among MVA partners in Maharashtra: Congress

Mumbai: The Congress leaders in Maharashtra are not happy with state unit chief Nana Patole for his charge that he was "under watch". However, after Patole was snubbed by the high command asking him to stop making controversial statements including going solo in assembly polls, Congress party in charge of Maharashtra HK Patil on Tuesday explained that all is well within the Congress party and also among ruling partners of Maha Vikas Aghadi government. Patil claimed that the MVA government is strong and stable and the alliance will deliver its promises and complete its tenure.

Patole’s allegations had evoked angry reactions from NCP and Shiv Sena who claimed that it will spoil the relationships among the partners. Patole, after he was reprimanded by the high command, backtracked saying that he was referring to the BJP led government at the Centre and not the MVA government.

Patil, who closeted with senior leaders including former Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan, Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat and Public Work Minister Ashok Chavan, admitted that there are some issues that have been taken up with Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray and that they are being attended to. ‘’Whenever there are issues the party's state unit chief, Congress Legislature Party Leader Balasaheb Thorat and senior leader Ashok Chavan have met the CM," he added.

He asserted that the media had twisted Patole's statements. He held the BJP responsible for the reports of rifts within the alliance.

On the other hand, former CM Prithviraj Chavan argued that Congress has a right to strengthen itself in the state. He supported Patole and added that the Congress leaders want the party to become stronger in Maharashtra.

Meanwhile, Patil along with Thorat and PWD Minister Ashok Chavan met NCP chief Sharad Pawar and discussed the political scenario in the state and in the country. Pawar had already claimed Patole is junior (chota manus) and he did not want to comment on his "under watch" allegations and also his charge that Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and the Pune district guardian minister were keeping track of his movements and he was not helping the Congress workers.

Thereafter, NCP veteran Praful Patel held a meeting with Pawar.