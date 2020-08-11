No relief from virus, NMMC issues STP

Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has issued a new Standard Treatment Protocol (STP) for civic-run hospitals after seeing no major reduction in its COVID-19 mortality rate despite taking a number of measures. Now, special attention will be given to people with diabetes, hypertension, heart disease, kidney disease, and other ailments, and senior and specialist doctors will be required to devote quality service instead of just filling their attendance sheets.

Abhijit Bangar, civic chief, will hold a meeting every evening to take stock of the situation. “Medical superintendents, the head of the Department of Medicine, and concerned medical experts will present the details of the progress of their work during the meeting to be held every evening through video conferencing,” said a senior civic official. He added that 11 physicians and other experts are deputed at the dedicated COVID-19 hospital in Vashi and the new STP is applicable for them.

As per the new guidelines, senior doctors will have to spend time in the COVID-19 wards and ICU to administer to patients. Now, senior doctors will have to be involved in the treatment directly and visit the COVID 19-ward and ICU at least three times to ensure the right treatment is being given to critically ill patients and others. “The medical superintendent of the hospital and other specialists will be present full time in the COVID 19 ward and ICU ward during their duty hours and would ensure their presence not only as an attendance, but also for a more qualitative and effective use of medical facilities to critically ill patients there,” said the official.

Now, medical experts are required to monitor the health status of each COVID-19 patient every hour. “These medical experts will be assigned the responsibility of treating patients according to the new STP,” said the official.

Meanwhile, the number of deaths due to COVID-19 under the NMMC jurisdiction reached 469 on August 9. At present, the number of active cases of COVID-19 is 3,726, while the total number of positive cases is 18,481. The civic body has already conducted 70,123 tests till Sunday, of which 33453 tests were Rapid Antigen tests.

NMMC launches Mobile Antigen Test van

As part of mission Break the Chain, NMMC, in association with Indian Jain Association, launched a Mobile Antigen Test van on Monday, which will visit societies and slums and conduct tests of people having fever, cough, cold and other symptoms of COVID-19. There are six vans that will drive across the city.