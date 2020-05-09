No relief for doctors who constructed hospital and sought to treat Covid-19 patients

Mumbai: Observing that the doctor has indulged in illegal activities, the Aurangabad bench of the Bombay High Court on Friday refused to validate the construction of his hospital at Beed.

This hospital was to be used for dialysis patients, who are being turned away by the civil hospital after it was shortlisted as a dedicated institution to treat COVID-19 patients.

A bench of Justice Ravindra Ghuge imposed a fine of Rs 1000 on Dr Manoj Mundhe, who had sought permission to proceed with the construction of the new hospital building. This building, he claimed, was being constructed on the premises of his existing hospital in Beed.

According to Mundhe, his existing hospital has a capacity of 30 beds and to follow norms of social distancing, he required additional space and thus, applied for construction of a new building in his premises.