No question of me going anywhere abroad, says Amol Kale

A businessman and Mumbai Cricket Association vice president Amol Kale, who is reportedly close to the leader of opposition Devendra Fadnavis, on Thursday broke his silence after an attack from Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress for his alleged involvement in the Rs 25,000 crore Information Technology scam in Maharashtra. Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut had claimed that Kale and another entrepreneur were key players in the multi-crore IT scam which took place during the BJP led government.

‘’I am a private businessman and Vice President of Mumbai Cricket Association. I have seen statements by various political leaders since the last two days and today morning on various news channels as well as on social media platforms. All these statements are completely misleading and defamatory,’’ said Kale in his statement.

‘’I have not taken any contract/tender or work from the Government of Maharashtra. Full details of my businesses are mentioned in my income tax returns. All allegations against me are intended to defame me personally only to create doubts in the minds of people and for their political gains. I will be taking legal action against all these leaders. So, there is no question of me going anywhere abroad,’’ he clarified.

Kale released his statement after Congress Chief Spokesman Atul Londhe claimed that Kale flew to London. Thereafter, NCP Minister Nawab Malik also toed Londhe’s line reiterating that Kale and others have left India. Some of them have flown to Dubai while others to London. Malik said the state home department will initiate a probe and thereafter the state government with the Centre’s help will make efforts to bring them to India.

Published on: Friday, February 18, 2022, 06:03 AM IST