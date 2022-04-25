No provision for state govt to install or remove loudspeakers, says Maharashtra HM Dilip Walse-Patil

No provision for state govt to install or remove loudspeakers, says Dilip Walse-Patil

State government will hold a meeting with the Central Government to discuss the issue of loudspeakers, says Aaditya Thackeray

BJP boycotted the all party meeting while MNS chief Raj Thackeray sent party representatives

If someone has taken the role of Hitler, we felt its better to fight instead of a dialogue, says Devendra Fadnavis

Mumbai: Amid raging controversy over Azaan and Hanuman Chalisa, Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse-Patil on Monday said use of loudspeakers is allowed from 6 am to 10 pm and it is prohibited between 10 pm to 6 am as per the Supreme Court order delivered in 2005 and the apex court order is applicable across the country. Walse-Patil after an all party meeting on the issue chaired by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar clarified that there is no provision for the state government to either install or remove loudspeakers.

"It's the government's responsibility to maintain law & order. Police will take action if somebody violates it. If the Centre makes a national-level policy over loudspeakers, issues won't come up in states. It was decided that an all-party delegation will meet Centre and discuss this," said Walse Patil.

‘’There is a controversy over Azaan. If we decide on this, then what impact will it have on other religious functions? We have Ganpati festival, Navratri, there is also ‘’kakad arti’’ and ‘’bhajan’’ in rural areas. The government cannot make separate decisions for each function. The decision on loudspeakers is by the Supreme Court and it is applicable for the entire country. Therefore, Centre should decide and form rules or policy applicable for all states,’’ noted Walse-Patil

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, leader of opposition Devendra Fadnavis and MNS chief Raj Thackeray were among those who skipped today’s meeting which took place against the backdrop of BJP’s demand for ban on use of loudspeakers at the time of Azaan and also after an ultimatum given by the MNS chief for removal of loudspeakers from mosques by May 3. Walse-Patil said MNS leaders at the meeting did not say that they would stick to its ultimatum. However, after the meeting, MNS claimed there was no change in its ultimatum.

On the other hand, Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray said that a delegation of the state government will hold a meeting with the Central Government to discuss the issue of loudspeakers.

DCM Ajit Pawar urged political parties to extend their cooperation in the maintenance of law and order.

Walse Patil said that the Maharashtra government between 2015-17 released the government resolutions (GRs) on the use of loudspeakers and the permission on its usage including the timings and decibel limits. Based on it, loudspeakers are used in the state.

However, Fadnavis defended BJP’s decision to boycott the all party meeting saying, ‘’We received the invitation from Maharashtra Home Minister for an all-party meeting on Monday, but we did not go in view of what has happened in the last few days. If someone has taken the role of Hitler, we felt its better to fight instead of a dialogue.’’ Fadnavis said the CM should have chaired the meeting questioning what powers the Home Minister has.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, April 25, 2022, 06:22 PM IST