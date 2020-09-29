No proposal to form govt with Shiv Sena, NCP or Congress: Chandrakant Patil after controversy over earlier comments

Earlier, Patil had said that that there might have been more to the meeting than mere small talk. "If top leaders of two different political parties meet, political discussions do take place. If they sat together for 2-2.5 hours, they didn't discuss tea-biscuits. But it was inconclusive," Patil said.

The former Maharashtra Chief Minister had met his current political adversary, Raut, for an interview for Shiv Sena's mouthpiece 'Saamana'. Both Raut and Fadnavis had, however, denied that any talks on political issues had taken place during the meeting. Fadnavis had also said that his party "did not have any discussion with the Shiv Sena to form the government."

Long-standing allies Shiv Sena and the BJP had severed ties after the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly polls over sharing the chief ministerial post for two-and-half years on a rotational basis.

The Shiv Sena had then joined hands with ideological rivals NCP and the Congress and formed the present Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government with Thackeray as its head in November last year.