No proposal to deploy Army in Mumbai and Pune, says Maha HM Anil Deshmukh

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Tuesday clarified that there is no proposal for the deployment of Army in Mumbai and Pune amid rising coronavirus cases. He strongly denied the messages which went viral on social media on Army deployment and appealed the people not to believe in it.

He told FPJ, "There is no proposal under government’s consideration with regard to the deployment of Army in Mumbai and Pune which are coronavirus hotspots. The state police is quite capable of handling the situation. I have also received reports on social media about Army deployment. Some political party is feeding such kind of messages.’’ He informed that he has already referred these messages to the Maharashtra Cyber Crime asking them to initiate stern action.

Deshmukh slammed BJP for playing politics during the coronavirus crisis. ‘’This is the time to tackle the coronavirus pandemic with unity. However, former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and BJP in particular are playing politics for brownie points which is quite unfortunate,’’ he noted.