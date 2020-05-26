No proposal to deploy Army in Mumbai and Pune: Home Minister Anil Deshmukh

Mumbai: Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Tuesday clarified that there is no proposal for the deployment of Army in Mumbai and Pune amid rising coronavirus cases. He strongly denied the messages which went viral on the social media on Army deployment and appealed people not to believe in it.

He told FPJ, "There is no proposal under government’s consideration with regard to the deployment of Army in Mumbai and Pune which are coronavirus hotspots. The state police are quite capable of handling the situation. I have also received reports on social media about Army deployment. Some political party is feeding such kind of messages.’’ He informed that he has already referred these messages to the Maharashtra Cyber Crime asking them to initiate stern action.

Deshmukh slammed BJP for playing politics during the coronavirus crisis. "This is the time to tackle the coronavirus pandemic with unity. However, former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and BJP, in particular, are playing politics for brownie points which is quite unfortunate,’’ he noted.

According to Deshmukh, of the 20 companies of Central Armed Reserve Force, so far 10 have arrived and deployed in various parts of the state. This was done to give some rest to the police who are working quite hard in the present COVID 19 crisis.

Deshmukh said 1,682 police personnel were tested positive for Covid-19. Of these, 541 have recovered & 18 have tragically succumbed.

He informed that as many as 1,13,893 offences have been registered under section 188 of IPC since the lockdown leading to 22,794 arrests & seizure of 69,567 vehicles. Rs 5,28,19,747 have been collected in fines from offenders. He said 248 instances of assaults on policemen have seen 830 arrests.