No pre-arrest bail to woman booked for swindling job aspirants

A lockdown court recently denied anticipatory bail or protection from arrest to a 34-year-old woman, who is booked for allegedly swindling people along with her father, brother and others by promising them a job as a ticket collector in the railways.

As per the police complaint filed by an informant, who was one among those swindled, the woman Rinkle Thakkar, alias Rinkle Raval, assisted her father in filling forms of job aspirants and collecting documents from the aspirants. She had collected some cash from the informant at her father’s residence, it alleged. The group had allegedly defrauded aspirants of Rs 96 lakhs in this manner.

In her bail plea, Thakkar said that she is innocent and even her father and brother have been granted bail on April 28. She has a minor son, she told the court.

Additional Public Prosecutor Sumesh Panjwani opposed her bail plea. The prosecution told the court that the woman had herself contacted some of the aspirants and had transferred Rs 1.5 lakhs to the account of the daughter of the main accused in the case. She had purchased gold ornaments worth over Rs 8 lakhs, it said. Investigation is pending to find where the documents were forged and, hence, that custodial interrogation was required.

Holiday court judge AT Wankhede said in his order that specific allegations are made against the applicant and others regarding the cheating and that, in the FIR,, her name is specifically mentioned along with that of her father and brother.

The court further said, “It appears that during the investigation, phone call details of the applicant/accused was obtained, which shows that she made contact with the witnesses for the demand of the amount. This prima facie shows the involvement of the applicant/accused in the offence.”

While rejecting the plea, Judge Wankhede said that detailed investigation is certainly required to be made and, hence, custodial interrogation is necessary. Thus, he is not inclined to grant the protection of pre-arrest bail.