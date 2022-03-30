No pre-arrest bail for suspended DCP Saurabh Tripathi in Angadiya extortion case

The sessions court on Wednesday dismissed the pre-arrest bail plea of suspended IPS officer Saurabh Tripathi who is accused in the Angadiyas extortion case.

Tripathi had sought relief claiming that the Angadiyas had falsely implicated him as he had issued a circular in November last year instructing police in his zone to take action against Angadiyas involved in hawala transactions. Tripathi claimed this had created discomfort in their business and hence the complaint.

Published on: Wednesday, March 30, 2022, 09:25 PM IST