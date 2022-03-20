No portfolio, but Nawab Malik to get cabinet minister’s perks

The NCP, which shares power with the Shiv Sena and the Congress party in the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra,has stuck to its stand on not making Nawab Malik resign from the ministry.

However, in a bid to silence the opposition BJP, it has decided to temporarily hand over his departments to other party ministers. With this arrangement, Malik, who is in jail in an alleged money laundering case, will continue to be a minister in the Uddhav Thackeray-led cabinet as minister without any portfolio.

This means that Malik will also continue to enjoy benefits, including his salary and perks, that are entitled for a cabinet minister. He cannot attend the offices in Mantralaya and Vidhan Bhavan as he is currently in jail.

However, his office on the second floor of Mantralaya will remain operational with staff in his absence. Similarly, his first floor office in Vidhan Bhavanwillbefunctionalduring the legislative sessions. The party has taken the decision as he was unable to discharge his duties as the minister of skill development and minority affairs. His absence was creating problems in decision-making of these departments, especially when the budget session of the state legislature was underway.

As per the NCP’s decision, public health minister Rajesh Tope will look after the skill development department while housing minister Jitendra Awhad will hold the additional charge of minority affairs. Further, the charge of Malik’s guardian ministerships of Parbhani and Gondia will be given to social justice minister Dhananjay Munde and minister of state for urban development Prajakt Tanpure, respectively. A formal request in this regard will be made to Uddhav Thackeray.

This is not the first time in Maharashtra that a minister is without any portfolio. During the Shiv Sena-BJP alliance government (1995-99), veteran BJP minister Mahadev Shivankar was divested of his departments in the wake of corruption charges. However, he continued as a minister without a portfolio. During the Congress rule as well, there were several such cases in Maharashtra.

