'No plan to impose lockdown but...': Pune Mayor Murlidhar Mohol says rising COVID-19 cases 'a matter of concern'

Pune Mayor Murlidhar Mohol on Wednesday said the rising COVID-19 cases in the city is "a matter of concern". However, he said that there is no plan of imposing a lockdown but they are discussing to increase restrictions at public places.
"In Feb 1st week, COVID19 cases were 1,300, but in 1 month number reached 7,000. It's a matter of concern. Testing & swab collection centers being increased. No plan to impose lockdown but we're discussing to increase restrictions at public places," Mohol said.
Meanwhile, Pune reported 1,352 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, taking its caseload to 2,11,521.
According to an update by Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Mayor Murlidhar Mohol, the death toll climbed to 4,910 with seven new fatalities.
A total of 646 patients were discharged during the day, taking the total number of discharged/ recovered patients to 1,98,892.
As of now, there are 7,719 active COVID-19 cases.
Besides, Maharashtra on Wednesday recorded 13,659 new coronavirus cases, the highest one-day spike this year, which took the state's caseload to 22,52,057, a health official.
With 54 fatalities, the death toll stood at 52,610, he said.
On October 8 the state had reported 13,395 cases after which the number of daily cases had declined.
As many as 9,913 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, taking the total of recoveries to 20,99,207.
There are 99,008 active cases in the state.
With 93,219 tests carried out on Wednesday, the state has so far tested 1,71,15,534 samples for coronavirus.
There are 4,71,187 people in home quarantine while 4,244 are in institutional quarantine.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)