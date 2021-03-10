'No plan to impose lockdown but...': Pune Mayor Murlidhar Mohol says rising COVID-19 cases 'a matter of concern'

Meanwhile, Pune reported 1,352 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, taking its caseload to 2,11,521.

According to an update by Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Mayor Murlidhar Mohol, the death toll climbed to 4,910 with seven new fatalities.

A total of 646 patients were discharged during the day, taking the total number of discharged/ recovered patients to 1,98,892.

As of now, there are 7,719 active COVID-19 cases.

Besides, Maharashtra on Wednesday recorded 13,659 new coronavirus cases, the highest one-day spike this year, which took the state's caseload to 22,52,057, a health official.

With 54 fatalities, the death toll stood at 52,610, he said.

On October 8 the state had reported 13,395 cases after which the number of daily cases had declined.

As many as 9,913 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, taking the total of recoveries to 20,99,207.

There are 99,008 active cases in the state.

With 93,219 tests carried out on Wednesday, the state has so far tested 1,71,15,534 samples for coronavirus.

There are 4,71,187 people in home quarantine while 4,244 are in institutional quarantine.