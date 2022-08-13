No pics of CM, DyCM on banners: Rahul Shewale seeks action against BMC commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal

BMC commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal | ANI

Rahul Shewale, Shiv Sena MP who belongs to the Shinde-led faction, has written a letter to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and demanded action against BMC commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal for not displaying photos of CM and Deputy CM on the various advertisements of BMC.

Shewale, in his letter stated that it was a long practice of the BMC to use photos of CM and DyCM on the posters, banners, hoardings and pamphlets. But this practice has not been followed by the BMC in its recent 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign. BMC in its advertisement purposely avoided photos and names of CM and DyCM. He further stated it is an insult to 13 crore citizens of Maharashtra and it is infringement of protocol.

He also alleged that the act of commissioner has a grudge on the current Shiv Sena-BJP government.

Shewale suggested that the commissioner should be strictly warned and action should be taken against him for violation of the protocol.

On the other hand, Chahal refuted the allegations. He issued a clarification note, saying, "We have followed the state government notification issued on July 20 to celebrate Har Ghar Tiranga campaign. BMC has downloaded a logo and advertisement which was given on the department of cultural directorate's website. Nothing was mentioned about using photos of CM and DyCM on the advertisement. BMC has followed what we have been told in notification.

The note further reads that on August 2, a meeting was held with the state government wherein it has been directed that photos of Prime Minister, CM, DyCM should be used henceforth. BMC also stopped advertisement process. But government approved photos were received on August 6 then BMC started using dignitaries photos on Advertisement of BEST stop and hoardings of BMC. BMC has also given advertisement in news paper where photos of Prime Minister, CM and DyCM will appear.