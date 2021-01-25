No parking slots in your building? Mumbai traffic cops to issue NOCs for street parking

Mumbai: In a major relief to motorists who reside in old buildings and do not have individual parking spots, traffic police have agreed to provide no objection certificates (NOCs) to allow vehicle owners to park their vehicles in the street near their residence. Whenever such a request is received by traffic police from a vehicle owner, the former will inspect the place and based on feasibility, will grant the NOC.

"Nowadays, all newly constructed housing societies have dedicated parking spots. However, there are several old housing societies without parking space and the owners would park their vehicles either outside their building or elsewhere," said Joint Commissioner of Police, Traffic, Yashasvi Yadav.

"Taking note of the parking issues of such motorists, we have decided that if a motorist resides in an old building without dedicated parking space and there is no public parking lot near their residence, we will give them temporary street parking permission, near their building," Yadav said.

"Vehicle owners can submit applications to us, after which we will make merit-wise and need-based assessments and after a survey, we can give them an NOC to park on the streets. However, societies which have been given NOCs will have to appoint a warden to ensure no other vehicles are using those parking places. Also, the factors which we will take into consideration before giving NOCs would be the number of vehicles that can be parked, the spots. Not more than one line in the street will be given for NOC street parking."

"Cuffe Parade and Colaba are two places which will benefit from this initiative, which will be implemented throughout the city. These NOCs however, will be temporary in nature and traffic police can withdraw this street parking permission when required. Also, If any vehicle is found misusing the permission, we will revoke permission immediately," Yadav said.