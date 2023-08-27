No Outbreak Of Lumpy Skin Disease In Thane District: Animal Husbandry Department | Representative Photo

Thane: Currently there is no outbreak of Lumpy skin disease in Thane district. But as a precautionary measure other systems have been prepared in the district along with animal husbandry department to control lumpy skin disease. All village panchayats have been instructed to spray insecticides. At present, no animal patient has been detected in the district. Bovine animals should be approached with the nearest government veterinary clinic for vaccination.

The vaccination certificate is required while purchasing animals from other districts.

Deputy Commissioner of Animal Husbandry Dr. V.D. Joshi and Dr. Sameer Todankar have appealed to the farmers to take care of their livestock without panicking.

There are total 69 veterinary institutes in the district and vaccination is being done through them, so vaccination is going on through 69 veterinary institutes. So far 90 percent vaccination has been done and total 79 thousand 500 vaccine doses were available.

The Thane district collector Ashok Shingare and zilla parishad chief executive officer Manuj Jindal have instructed to take full vigilance so that there is no outbreak of lumpy disease in the district.

State Govt And Zilla Parishad Fully Prepared To Prevent Disease

District Animal Husbandry deputy commissioner Dr. V. D. Joshi and officer Dr. Sameer Todankar said that the Animal Husbandry Department of the State Government and Zilla Parishad is fully prepared to prevent this disease. It has been informed that toll free number 1962 should be contacted immediately.

Lumpy skin disease is a viral skin disease affecting cattle only. It is spread by insects. Both Joshi & Todankar have informed that this disease is not transmitted from animals to humans.

