No. of cases in Dombivli cross 100-mark 7-year-old recovers

Mumbai: A seven-year-old coronavirus patient in the Kalyan-Dombivli region was discharged on Friday, having fully recovered. However, in Dombivli city, the number of cases raced past the 100-mark, while the total for the entire region is 169, with seven new cases being reported on the same day. Three people have died so far.

Among the new cases are an 8-year- old girl and a 44-year-old nurse from a private hospital in Mumbai. They were reportedly infected in Kalyan-Dombivli, after coming in contact with positive patients, according to health officials from the Kalyan-Dombivali Municipal Corporation (KDMC).