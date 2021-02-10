No new case of UK variant of coronavirus in Maharashtra: Rajesh Tope

Mumbai: Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Tuesday said there has been no new case of the UK variant of coronavirus in the state, after a spurt in such cases in the last couple of months.

Talking to reporters here, Tope said people need to avoid crowding in public places, and the demand for relaxing the timings of local trains for the general public in Mumbai will be discussed in the state cabinet meeting on Wednesday.

He said some weeks back, the state government had identified cases of the UK variant of COVID-19, but all the infected persons were tracked and treated properly. "They were kept under strict institutional quarantine. Since then, no new case (of the UK variant of COVID-19) has been found in the state," the minister said.