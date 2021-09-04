No need to panic say cops as confusion ensues over mock drill at Mumbai International Airport

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) conducted a simulated mock drill exercise as per scheduled security protocols at Terminal 2 this morning.

The drill was held in collaboration with CSMIA’s multiple stakeholders. After all successful assessments and checks, the terminal was continued to be declared safe with the drill completed at 11:48 am, according to the official statement released by the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport.

The exercise caught many passengers off-guard as none of them were informed of the drill beforehand which seemingly left the airport in a state of chaos.

The Mumbai Police, however, issued a clarification later on Twitter urging people not to panic.

"A mock drill is being conducted at Mumbai International Airport. No one needs to panic," the statement said.

After the clarification was issued, several rebuked the event on Twitter.

One user stated that the practice was a "Covid trap" and showed lack of reponsibility on part of the authorities.

Another user wrote, "Dear @AAI_Official, , if you're planning to do a mockdrill anywhere, at least have some communication going on as to who's to do what, go where. The sheer chaos at Mumbai airport right now is crazy and I'm sure a lot of people will miss flight because of it. Absolute crazyness."

Published on: Saturday, September 04, 2021, 01:44 PM IST