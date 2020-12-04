No need for me to tap phones of my colleagues: Maha CM Uddhav Thackeray

Mumbai: Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) is firm, said Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday while adding that there is no need for him to 'tap' the phones of his colleagues.

"I trust all my ministers, there is no need for me to tap the phones of my colleagues. All are doing really good work. This Government is firm," said Thackeray while addressing an event in Mumbai to mark the first anniversary of MVA.

"This government has the support of people. They have accepted us as we are doing good work," he added. His statement came after Union Minister Raosaheb Danve recently expressed confidence that the BJP will again come to power in Maharashtra in the next two to three months.

On the other hand, former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis had also said that he is not waiting for the "unnatural" alliance to fall but "historically, such governments never lasted four-five years". Meanwhile, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Chief, Sharad Pawar targeted the central government and blamed it for the ongoing farmer protest.