'No NCP leader in touch with us but will welcome anyone who wants to join': Maha BJP chief

State BJP President Chandrashekhar Bawankule | File

Mumbai: State BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Wednesday said that no NCP leader is in touch with his party. However, the BJP will welcome anyone who wants to join the party, he said.

Bawankule, who revealed the new committee of the state BJP, which comprises almost 900 people, said, “It is obvious when a person who has been leading the party for almost 25 years announces the decision to step down. So, there is likely to be some agitation among the common party workers. However, no leader has contacted us, nor has anyone from our side contacted anyone in the NCP. There has been no discussions about anyone from the NCP joining our party.”

'Thackeray's people have deserted him'

Bawankule, however, said that the unity of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) has started withering away.

Taking a dig at the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader, he said: “Uddhav Thackeray is a leader whose people have deserted him. It would be wrong to assume that a leader who has not been able to keep his own people together would lead an alliance successfully. The cracks within MVA are emerging.”

The BJP’s new state committee has 47 office-bearers, including 16 vice presidents, six general secretaries and 16 secretaries. The committee also has 64 executive members, 512 invited members and 264 special invitees.

BJP expanding in Maharashtra

Bawankule said that the party is expanding in Maharashtra and steps are being taken to make its presence felt at the booth level. “Currently we have successfully developed a system to contact one crore people of the state every day and pass on information related to the Modi government’s people-oriented decisions to them. It is for mega outreach like this that we need larger teams,” he said.

Asked about some prominent names missing from the list, state BJP spokesperson Keshav Upadhye said that there might have been some omissions and the party would rectify them in due course.