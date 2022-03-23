No MSRTC merger with state government, Maharashtra Cabinet accepts three-member committee’s report

The Cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday accepted the report submitted by a three-member committee which ruled out the merger of Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) with the state government and treating its employees as government personnel was not feasible practically and administratively. As reported by the Free Press Journal, the committee’s report, which was tabled in the state Assembly on March 4, recommended the rejection of the demand made by employees of the MSRTC for merger with the state government, while maintaining the independent status of the corporation.

The panel, in its report, has recommended that the government make a budgetary provision for the next four years to ensure timely payment of wages to employees. The committee further said that after the specified period the financial status of the MSRTC must be reviewed and a decision about financial assistance should be taken. .

The committee comprised additional chief secretary (transport) Ashish Kumar Singh, ACS (finance) Manoj Saunik and Debashish Chakravarty, the chief secretary who retired recently.

The Cabinet’s move is important especially when the strike launched by MSRTC employees in October last year has not yet been called off despite the state government’s repeated appeals and suspension and termination of striking employees. The government had earlier announced a hike in workers' pay and several other benefits. Transport Minister Anil Parab is expected to make the statement on behalf of the state government before the ongoing budget session is concluded on March 25.

Further, the Cabinet’s move came a day after the Bombay High Court on Tuesday said the striking MSRTC workers committing suicide was not a solution to their problems and advised agitating employees to resume work pending a decision by the state government on their demands.

Published on: Wednesday, March 23, 2022, 07:37 PM IST