No more Shiv Bhojan Thali in BMC canteen

The Maha Vikas Aghadi government's flagship economy meal scheme 'Shiv Bhojan Thali' priced at Rs 10/plate later reduced to Rs 5/plate has disappeared from Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation headquarters'(HQ) canteen. An employee of the said canteen, who did not wish to be named, said, "No subsidy has been provided by the administration (BMC) following which we incurred losses. We are not serving the low-cost food thalis anymore."

Interestingly, the service was launched twice in Shiv Sena ruled BMC HQs' canteen. First by Mumbai Mayor and second time by Standing Committee Chairman, both Sena elected representatives. Mayor Kishori Pednekar commented, "I am not aware of this, however, I will find out and get it settled."



While a few BMC employees are of a viewpoint that due to less demand for Shiv Bhojan Thali, the scheme has been discontinued.



Reportedly, The Shiv Bhojan thali scheme was part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi’s Common Minimum Programme during Maharashtra government formation. The scheme was launched in Maharashtra on January 26, and the government has planned to expand it phase-wise. In the lockdown, its popularity zoomed above expectations especially among the hungry migrants, the poor, the homeless among others.