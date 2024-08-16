No More Opposing Revadi Culture As Vidhan Sabha Elections Come Close, Mumbai MLAs Distribute Freebies Ranging From Raincoats To Laptops

Mumbai MLAs distributing freebies to citizens in their constituencies | FPJ

While the ‘Pressure Cooker Scam’ in Mumbai’s ‘L’ ward has highlighted the unauthorised distribution of pressure cookers by the local member of legislative assembly, the instance has also sparked debate about the distribution of freebies being carried out by MLAs across the city. As Maharashtra Vidhan Sabha elections come closer, the sitting MLAs have started distributing things ranging from food grains to laptops and pilgrimage trips in a bid to woo the voters in their constituencies.

Indian politics recently was in splits about the “revdi culture”, which means distributing freebies to people to potentially woo them before the elections. While the recent ‘Majhi Ladki Bahin’ and ‘Majha Ladka Bhau’ schemes have also been criticised by the opposition parties alleging unethical voter appeasement, political leaders have been carrying out various initiatives to distribute free goodies to citizens. As the state assembly elections are expected later this year, many MLAs have started distributing freebies to people in their legislative constituencies.

Chandivali MLA Dilip Lande has been in news for the alleged ‘Pressure Cooker Scam’ where he has been distributing pressure cookers under the party banner, although the cookers have been procured by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation under a municipal social welfare scheme. Simultaneously, Lande has also been distributing umbrellas to women and senior citizens in his constituencies, which have his photograph and party’s logo printed on top.

Chandivali MLA Dilip Lande distributing pressure cookers as freebies for citizens | FPJ

Chandivali MLA Dilip Lande distributing pressure cookers as freebies for citizens |

Similarly MLAs across the city have indulged in distribution of freebies which range from food grain kits to tablets and laptops. Shiv Sena (UBT)’s Ajay Choudhary, a two-term MLA from the Shivadi constituency, distributed laptops and tablets to students in his constituency on Thursday to mark the birthday of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray. Chaudhary also distributed raincoats to the citizens of his constituency earlier this month at Shiv Sena Shivadi Cross Road branch on occasion of his birthday.

MLA Ajay Choudhary distributed laptops and tablets to students in his constituency | FPJ

Bharatiya Janata Party’s Bharti Lavekar, who is an MLA from the Versova constituency, distributed hearing aid machine to needy people in his constituency. She has also been distributing sanitary pads, with her picture printed on the packets, to the women in her constituency under the banner of her social organisation. She also distributed notebooks to students in her constituency to mark the birth anniversary of Anna Bhau Sathe.

Versova MLA Bharti Lavekar distributing sanitary pads to women, with her picture printed on the packets | FPJ

Versova MLA Bharti Lavekar distributing notebooks to students in her constituency | FPJ

Magathane’s two-term MLA Prakash Surve, who belongs to Shiv Sena, distributed notebooks to students in his constituency, with the party logo and photographs of party leaders printed on the cover page. He also arranged a Kashi Vishweshwar pilgrimage for around 2500 people from his constituency. Another two-term Shiv Sena MLA Mangesh Kudalkar from Kurla also organised a Shirdi Shree Kshetra pilgrimage for the senior citizens in his constituency.

MLA Prakash Surve distributed notebooks with party logos to students in his constituency | FPJ

MLA Prakash Surve also arranged a Kashi Vishweshwar pilgrimage for around 2500 people from his constituency. | FPJ

In the North-East, Ghatkopar (W)’s MLA Ram Kadam, from BJP, is distributing food grains to needy people in his constituency, which he claims to be doing for the last 15 years. On August 11, he also organised a grand Rakshabandhan celebration for women from his constituency who tied rakhis on his wrist and in return were provided gifts from Kadam’s end. Mulund MLA Mihir Kotecha, also belonging to the BJP, distributed umbrellas to senior citizens on July 28.

MLA Ram Kadam distributing food grains to needy people in his constituency | FPJ