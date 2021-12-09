No more flooding on railway tracks in Mumbai: CR identifies 7 more locations to construct underground drains to discharge rainwater

After successful implementation of micro tunneling method at Sandhurst Road and Masjid, the Central Railway has identified 7 more locations to construct underground drains using same methods to discharge the rainwater.

Out of these 7 identified spots, 4 spots fall between Kanjurmarg and Vikhroli and three between Sion and Kurla, one of the most sensitive locations of CR suburban section. If all goes according to the plan the work will be completed within 2 years after finalization of tenders. The work will be executed by Railways and funded by BMC. The existing system of culverts and drains, even after cleaning, was falling short, leading to waterlogging.

Confirming the development a senior officer of CR said, "Preliminary design of all proposed underground drains has been submitted to the BMC for approval. Site survey has been completed. Necessary action will be taken after feasibility is examined."

"The situation on the tracks worsens during high-intensity rainfall coupled with high tide, inadequate capacity of a culvert, lower stormwater drainage network carrying capacity," said an official of CR, adding that after completion of this project situation will be definitely improved.

"Microtunnelling is a proven technology widely adopted and recently tried, tested and executed at the Sandhurst Road and Masjid railway station area. It offers precise line and level installations in various ground conditions," said a senior officer of Central Railway.

"The method is especially useful for laying pipelines beneath highways, railroads, and other sensitive areas with minimum disruption to businesses and traffic on the surface," he said.

Apart from Sandhurst and Masjid, similar work of waterway augmentation has been completed at several other locations along the line between Kurla and Vidyavihar, between Panvel and Karjat, Wadala and Ravli point, Tilak Nagar, Badlapur and Vangani section of CR.

Published on: Thursday, December 09, 2021, 10:56 PM IST