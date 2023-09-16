'No Mega Blocks in Mumbai During Ganesh Festival': Lodha Announces Following Railway Meet | File pic

Mumbai: Mangal Prabhat Lodha, the Minister of Skill Development and the Guardian Minister of Suburban Mumbai, announced that there will be no mega block in Mumbai during the Ganesh festival.

On Saturday, he tweeted that he had a meeting with Naresh Lalwani, General Manager of Central Railway. Lodha informed him that the railway should not schedule a mega block.

"Many devotees travel by railways, and mega blocks inconvenience them. Therefore, I requested him to cancel the blocks until the Ganesh festival finishes. He agreed to our request, and there will be no mega block during the festival."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Every year, lakhs of people from Mumbai travel to their villages in Konkan to celebrate the Ganesh Festival. The 10-day-long festival is very popular, and as a result, getting train tickets or bus bookings becomes very difficult for people. Taking into consideration the festival's popularity, the BJP has started special trains to Konkan, in addition to the scheduled ones, for the convenience of the devotees.

The BJP has arranged six special trains, known as the 'Namo Express,' for the devotees heading to the Konkan region. The party has also organized over 300 buses for those going to Konkan.