No masks in public places: KDMC collects Rs 135,450 in fine within two days

Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) has collected Rs 135,450 as fine within two days from people for not wearing face masks in public places.

To contain the surge of positive cases in the city, KDMC commissioner Vijay Suryawanshi has coordinated with the police department as it is struggling to cope with rising cases in the twin city.

After the end of the lockdown 1.0, the corporation and police had slapped cases against people for not wearing face masks, cloth, handkerchief apart from registering traffic violation cases against them.

According to KDMC officials, every violator is fined at least Rs 500 for not wearing a mask in public places. So far, the corporation has garnered Rs 135450 across the Kalyan Dombivli region.

According to civic officials, "The corporation has collected Rs 7000 from A" ward, Rs 67500 from "B" ward, Rs 19950 from "K" ward, Rs 14500 from "D" ward, Rs 8000 fom J ward" Rs 18000 from "F ward and Rs 500 from "I" ward.

Commissioner Vijay Suryawanshi has ordered ward officers to continue the fine assignment in twin city.