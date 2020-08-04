No link with SSR suicide case: Aaditya Thackeray

Maharashtra Tourism and Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray, who also heads the Yuva Sena, on Tuesday spoke about his reported involvement in the Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case. He dismissed the charges, saying it was all dirty politics and he did not wish to be involved in it.

In a strongly worded statement in Marathi, Aaditya took a swipe at the opposition, saying this was coming out of ‘‘political despair’’ as some could not digest the success of the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi government’s efforts in combating the Covid-19 pandemic and curbing its spread.

‘‘That is why they have begun this dirty politics over the Sushant Singh Rajput case,” he said in his note. ‘‘ However, if someone wants to target the Thackeray family and government, they will not succeed,’’ he said.

He added: ‘‘The corona crisis has caused havoc across the country. Even the government of Maharashtra is trying its best to defeat the virus. Maybe those who are envious of the success and popularity of the Maharashtra government have started politicising the death of Sushant Singh Rajput.’’