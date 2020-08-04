No link with SSR suicide case: Aaditya Thackeray

Maharashtra Tourism and Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray, who also heads the Yuva Sena, on Tuesday spoke about his reported involvement in the Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case. He dismissed the charges, saying it was all dirty politics and he did not wish to be involved in it.
In a strongly worded statement in Marathi, Aaditya took a swipe at the opposition, saying this was coming out of ‘‘political despair’’ as some could not digest the success of the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi government’s efforts in combating the Covid-19 pandemic and curbing its spread.
‘‘That is why they have begun this dirty politics over the Sushant Singh Rajput case,” he said in his note. ‘‘ However, if someone wants to target the Thackeray family and government, they will not succeed,’’ he said.
He added: ‘‘The corona crisis has caused havoc across the country. Even the government of Maharashtra is trying its best to defeat the virus. Maybe those who are envious of the success and popularity of the Maharashtra government have started politicising the death of Sushant Singh Rajput.’’
Using someone's death as ‘‘personal agenda was a disgrace to humanity,’’ he observed. ‘‘This act of unnecessary mudslinging against me and the Thackeray family is, in a way, the culmination of helplessness arising from the political failure of those who are doing it.’’
Aaditya clarified that he had no connection with the actor's demise. ‘‘Actually, I have no connection with the case. Bollywood is an important part of Mumbai city. The subsistence of thousands depends on this industry. Certainly, I have a good bond with some people from the industry and this is not a crime.’’
He further said, ‘‘Being the grandson of Hinduhriday Samrat Bal Thackeray, I want to make it clear, I will not do anything that will tarnish the family's image and status. I won’t 'get involved' with this case and 'drag down the dignity' of the state, his political party and his family.’’
He said that those levelling such baseless and unfounded allegations should know Rajput's death was unfortunate.
‘‘There is mudslinging against me and the Thackeray family in Sushant's death case and it is being done out of frustration,’’ Aaditya said, adding that those who don't have faith in the law were making such baseless charges. If anyone had any information regarding the matter, they should convey it to the police, he felt.
‘‘The police will certainly investigate in that direction. I am observing restraint and patience in this matter. However, no one should be under the misapprehension that they can defame the government and the Thackeray family by indulging in such mudslinging,’’ Aaditya said.
Earlier, Maharashtra Transport Minister and Shiv Sena leader Anil Parab had said Aaditya Thackeray was not linked to the case.
