No interim bail for murder accused suffering from TB

The Dindoshi sessions court recently denied temporary bail to a man accused of murder who is suffering from tuberculosis.

The applicant Umar Salmani told the court in his plea that he is suffering from tuberculosis and has been admitted in JJ hospital since May 11. He sought interim bail in view of the recommendations of the state’s high power committee. His plea also stated that many inmates in his jail have tested positive and he is at risk of getting infected.

The prosecution had opposed his earlier bail plea on the grounds that the offence is serious and if he is released on bail he may threaten witnesses or abscond.

While rejecting his interim bail plea, additional sessions judge SS Oza said in his order that though Salmani is a patient gf TB, his coronavirus report is negative and the trial is at the final stage. The court also relied on the observations of the Bombay High Court that courts should not act as mere post offices and allow applications without application of mind.

Judge Oza noted further that the guidelines of the High Power Committee stated that it would be necessary to take into consideration the merits of the matter, the gravity of the offence and the attitude of the accused of indulging into criminal activities despite preventive measures.