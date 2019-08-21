No insurance, no Dahi Handi! Safety takes prominence this Janmashtami in Mumbai

Ahead of Dahi Handi, Mumbai Police and Dahi Handi Samanvay Samiti (DHSS) are trying to make sure proper safety measures will be observed during the festival on this weekend. According to the Bombay High Court’s directions of 2017, Mandals should have insurance to celebrate the festival.

To obey this Mumbai police and DHSS has asked organisers to not allow mandals that allow participants below 14 years of age and those who have no insurance. So far 570 Govinda mandals acquired insurance from the Oriental Insurance Company.

According to a Hindustan Times report, more are more than 950 teams across Mumbai, Thane and Navi Mumbai that are registered with the DHSS body. The body has earlier filed an affidavit before the High Court to ensure the safety of Govindas. The HC passed safety directions after instances of injuries and death among participants who make the pyramids for prize money.

“Since it was an affidavit filed by us before the high court, we are ensuring that the safety of Govindas is not compromised, which is why the insurance amount was increased from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 10 lakh.

We have asked organisers to not allow mandals who do not have insurance or are allowing participants below 14 years to take part,” said Bala Padelkar, chairman of DHSS, to Hindustan Times.